Compal reportedly to sell stake in China JV soon

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 22 August 2017]

Compal Electronics has started to relocate its executives at LCFC (Hefei) Electronics Technology - the notebook manufacturing joint venture between the ODM and Lenovo - back to the headquarters in Taiwan amid rumors that it is ready to sell its entire stake in the JV to the China-based vendor, according to industry sources.

The president of LCFC has recently returned to Compal's Taiwan office and become the company's COO, while its vice president has also returned to Compal as director of the procurement department.

LCFC was established in 2011 with Lenovo holding a 51% stake and Compal 49%. Currently, Lenovo places over 50% of its notebook orders to LCFC with the remaining given to its Taiwan-based ODM partners.

Compal may be able to see profits from LCFC, but orders directly from Lenovo for the ODM itself have been relatively small.

Since Lenovo and Compal have agreed that the Taiwan-based ODM can sell its stake in LCFC after October 1, 2017, some market watchers have pointed out that Lenovo has already prepared cash for acquiring LCFC shares from Compal.

However, at Compal's recent investor meeting, company president Ray Chen declined to comment on the possibility of selling its stake in LCFC to Lenovo.