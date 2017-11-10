Taipei, Saturday, November 11, 2017 02:27 (GMT+8)
Compal close to ink deal to sell Lienpal stake to Lenovo
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 November 2017]

Compal Electronics is in the final stage of talks to sell its entire holdings in Lienpal (Hefei), a notebook manufacturing joint venture between Compal and Lenovo, to its China-based partner, according to company president Ray Chen.

Chen said that he hopes the deal can be completed by year-end 2017 so that the asset disposal gains would help offset losses caused by bad debts owned by China-based LeEco. Previously, Compal was an smartphone ODM partner for LeEco.

Compal invested US$150 million to take up a 49% stake in Leinpal (Hefei), and Lenovo has an option to buy back the shares from Compal for no more than US$750 million under an agreement reached in 2011.

Compal is expected to secure investment gains of over NT$10 billion (US$331.05 million) for the sale of Lienpal's stake to Lenovo, according an estimate of industry sources.

Compal reported earlier that it posted net profits of NT$2.324 billion or NT$0.53 per share for the third quarter of 2017. For the first three quarters of 2017, net profits totaled NT$3.652 billion with EPS reaching NT$0.84.

