Lenovo to stay largest AIO PC vendor in 2018

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Lenovo is expected to remain the largest all-in-one (AIO) PC vendor worldwide in 2018 with shipments to reach 3-3.2 million units, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Enterprise models will replace consumer products as the driving force of Lenovo's AIO PC sales in 2018, accounting for 60% of total shipments, while the consumer models will make up the remaining 40%, said the sources.

While the overall AIO PC market is expected to grow slowly in 2018, the gaming AIO PC segment is likely to expand at a faster pace in the year, with the market leader Micro-Star International (MSI) to continue to ramp up its market share, according to Digitimes Research. MSI saw its gaming AIO PCs grow 35.7% on year in 2017.

However, the high-end segment could be a new battlefield in the AIO PC segment as Apple has launched its iMac Pro, which is believed to directly take on Microsoft's Surface Studio, said the sources.

Global AIO PC shipments grew by 2.9% on year to 13.92 million units in 2017 and are expected to edge up 0.1% or stay nearly flat in 2018, Digitimes Research estimates. The top-five AIO PC vendors in 2018 will be: Lenovo, Apple, HP, Dell and MSI, with only Lenovo and MSI to post shipment growths.