SMIC 3Q17 profits fall
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 15 November 2017]

China-based pure-play foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) has announced revenues of US$769.7 million in the third quarter of 2017, up 2.5% sequentially but down 0.7% on year, while gross margin slid to 23% from 25.8% in the second quarter and 30% in third-quarter 2016.

Profits for the third quarter of 2017 attributable to SMIC were US$26 million, down 28.6% on quarter and 77.2% from a year ago.

SMIC shipped a total of around 1.08 million 8-inch equivalent wafers in the third quarter of 2017, while it utilized 83.9% of its overall capacity. SMIC disclosed 28nm as a proportion of company revenues climbed to 8.8% in the third quarter from 6.6% in the second. Meanwhile, 40/45nm node technologies accounted for 20.6% of company revenues compared with 19.1% in the prior quarter.

"In the three years preceding 2017, SMIC had grown revenue and profitability on high utilization, and in these two years, we have entered a period of transition as we prepare our technology and facilities for the next stage of growth," said SMIC in a press release.

SMIC suggested its short-term growth drivers include the foundry's enhanced 28nm process portfolio, and demand for flash memory chips, fingerprint sensors and power management ICs.

SMIC's revenues for third-quarter 2017 were in line with its guidance, said the company, adding that the sequential growth was led by mainly the broad-based recovery in smartphone related shipments. During the quarter, the foundry continued, revenues generated from 28nm process technology grew 38.9% sequentially while those from 0.18-micron process climbed 33.8%.

Looking into the fourth quarter, SMIC expects to post revenue growth of 1-3% sequentially with gross margin ranging from 18% to 20%.

In addition, SMIC reiterated 2017 capex for its foundry operations of approximately US$2.3 billion, of which around US$0.9 billion will be spent for the expansion of capacity at its majority-owned 300mm fab in Beijing.

