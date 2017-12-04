SMIC announces private placement

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 4 December 2017]

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has announced it has entered into an agreement with investors, including Dtang and the China IC Fund, for the placing of more than 241 million shares at a price of HK$10.65 (US$1.36) per unit.

The China-based foundry house said that assuming all shares are successfully placed, the placing shares represent about 5.17% of the existing issued share capital of the company, and about 4.92% of the issued share capital of the company as enlarged by the issue of the placing shares.

The placing price represents a discount of about 4.91% to the closing price of HK$11.20 per unit as quoted on the stock market on 28 November 2017, SMIC said.

The gross proceeds of the placing will be about HK$2.57 billion and the net proceeds of the placing (after deduction of fees, commissions and expenses) will amount to approximately HK$2.55 billion, the company said.