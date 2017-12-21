SMIC chairman reelected as CSIA head

Martin Yao, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 December 2017]

Zhou Zixue, chairman of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), has been reelected as head of the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA).

The reelection was confirmed at a CSIA members conference held in Shaghai December 19, according to the assocaition.

Zhou was cited as attributing the fast development of China's semiconductor industry to government policy support, resulting in 17.6% in CAGR over the past five years.

He said China's semiconductor industry will see a three-stage development, first relying on government support, then on a combination of government and market resources, and finally on companies' own efforts to enhance international competitiveness.