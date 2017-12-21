Taipei, Sunday, December 24, 2017 02:33 (GMT+8)
mostly clear
Taipei
19°C
SMIC chairman reelected as CSIA head
Martin Yao, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 December 2017]

Zhou Zixue, chairman of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), has been reelected as head of the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA).

The reelection was confirmed at a CSIA members conference held in Shaghai December 19, according to the assocaition.

Zhou was cited as attributing the fast development of China's semiconductor industry to government policy support, resulting in 17.6% in CAGR over the past five years.

He said China's semiconductor industry will see a three-stage development, first relying on government support, then on a combination of government and market resources, and finally on companies' own efforts to enhance international competitiveness.

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link