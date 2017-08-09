SMIC expects up to 3% revenue growth in 3Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

China-based pure-play foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) expects to post revenue growth of up to 3% sequentially in the third quarter of 2017, with gross margin ranging from 22% to 24%.

SMIC reported revenues of US$751.2 million for the second quarter of 2017, up 8.8% on year but down 5.3% sequentially. Gross margin for the quarter arrived at 25.8% compared with 27.8% in the prior quarter and 31.6% a year earlier.

SMIC shipped a total of around 1.01 million 8-inch equivalent wafers in the second quarter of 2017, down 7.5% on quarter but up 8.5% on year. Fab utilization rate came to 85.7% in the second quarter compared with 91.8% in the first quarter and 97.9% during the same period in 2016.

"Most of our year over year growth, by application, came from automotive and industrial, and by device, from CMOS image sensors, NOR flash, application processors and power IC," said SMIC CEO Haijun Zhao.

Profits for the second quarter of 2017 attributable to SMIC were US$36 million, down 48% on quarter and 62.9% from a year ago.

"This year our team continues to ramp up 28nm, which will be one of our primary growth drivers," Zhao indicated. "28nm grew 12-fold year over year and 24.8% quarter over quarter, and is on track to reach high single-digits contribution by fourth-quarter 2017."

SMIC disclosed 28nm as a proportion of company revenues climbed to 6.6% in the second quarter of 2017 from 5% in the prior quarter and 0.6% a year earlier. Meanwhile, 40/45nm node technologies accounted for 19.1% of company revenues compared with 20% in the first quarter and 23.1% in the second quarter of 2016. Sales generated from SMIC's 0.11/0.13-micron technologies remained the largest revenue contributor.

In addition, SMIC's planned 2017 capex for its foundry operations are approximately US$2.3 billion, of which around US$0.9 billion will be spent for the expansion of capacity at its majority-owned 300mm fab in Beijing, the company said.