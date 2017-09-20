Leading-edge paves way for pure-play foundry growth, says IC Insights

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

In 2017, the 7% increase in the total pure-play foundry market is forecast to be almost entirely due to an 18% jump in sub-40nm feature size device sales, according to IC Insights.

Although expected to represent 60% of total pure-play foundry sales in 2017, the 40nm-and-above pure-play IC foundry market is forecast to be up only US$0.2 billion this year. In contrast, the 2017 leading-edge sub-40nm pure-play foundry market is expected to surge by a hefty US$3.3 billion, IC Insights indicated. Moreover, not only is almost all of the pure-play foundry growth forecast to come from leading-edge production in 2017, most of the profits that are expected to be realized in the foundry market also forecast to come from the finer feature sizes as well.

TSMC is by far the technology leader among the major pure-play foundries, IC Insights said. In 2017, 58% of TSMC's revenues are expected to come from sub-40nm processing, more than double percentage at Globalfoundries and more than triple the share at UMC. In total, TSMC is forecast to hold an 86% share of the total sub-40nm pure-play foundry market in 2017.

Illustrating how dominant TSMC is in the leading-edge pure-play foundry market, the company is expected to have almost 7x the dollar volume sales at sub-40nm as compared to Globalfoundries, UMC and SMIC combined in 2017 (US$18.5 billion for TSMC and US$2.7 billion for combined total of Globalfoundries, UMC and SMIC). In fact, 10% of TSMC's total sales for 2017 are forecast to be for its 10nm process technology, IC Insights noted.

In contrast to TSMC, SMIC only entered initial production of its 28nm technology in the fourth quarter of 2015, more than three years after TSMC first put its 28nm process into production, IC Insights said. In fact, only 7% of SMIC's 2017 sales are expected to be from devices having 28nm feature sizes (the company does not offer a finer feature size at this time), which is the primary reason its revenue per wafer is so much less compared to TSMC.