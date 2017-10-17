Taipei, Wednesday, October 18, 2017 13:07 (GMT+8)
Liang Mong Song becomes SMIC co-CEO
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 17 October 2017]

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) has announced the appointment of Haijun Zhao and Liang Mong Song as the company's co-chief executive officers and executive directors.

SMIC chairman Zixue Zhou indicated in a statement that Liang has for decades focused on IC technology research and development and team management. He said Liang's "excellence and successful experience in advanced IC process development and management ... will further enhance SMIC's ability to develop process technology and narrow the advanced technology gap between SMIC and its international peers."

"SMIC's rapid developments in recent years have been notable in the industry, and I am looking forward to working closely with the board of directors, Dr. Haijun Zhao and the management team to continuously improve the competitiveness of SMIC in the area of international IC manufacturing," Liang said in the same statement.

Liang has been engaged in the semiconductor industry for over 33 years and involved in memory and advanced logic process technology development, according to SMIC. Liang owns over 450 patents and has published over 350 technical papers.

SMIC in its statement did not mention Liang's experience at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Samsung Electronics. Liang worked previously for Samsung, and was a senior director of R&D at TSMC's advanced modules technology division before joining Samsung.

Zhao is already SMIC's CEO. Zhao joined SMIC in October 2010, and was appointed as COO and executive VP in April 2013. Zhao became the company's CEO in May 2017.

