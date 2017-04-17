Taipei, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 02:06 (GMT+8)
28nm to be SMIC growth driver in 2017
Claire Sung, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 April 2017]

Semiconductor Manufacturing International's (SMIC) sales generated from 28nm process technology will play an important source of company growth during 2017, according to the China-based pure-play foundry.

SMIC is looking to post a 20% revenue growth in 2017, said the company, adding that performance in the second half of the year will be much stronger than that in the first half.

SMIC expects 28nm process technology to account for nearly 10% of its total wafer sales by the end of 2017. The proportion climbed to 3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2016 from 1.4% in the prior quarter and 0.3% a year earlier.

SMIC has already moved its 28nm PolySiON process to volume production. The capability of having its 28nm HKMG offering ready for commercial production will be a key factor for the China-based foundry to boost its 28nm wafer revenues substantially during 2017.

A SMIC executive was quoted in previous reports saying the company is striving to move its 28nm HKMG node to volume production. Clients for the node will include Broadcom and Huawei's subsidiary HiSilicon.

SMIC's global share of the 28nm chip market was less than 1% in 2016, according to industry sources. The market segment was led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which grabbed a 66.7% share, followed by Globalfoundries with a 16.1% share and United Microelectronics (UMC) with 8.4%.

In addition, SMIC has disclosed plans to open a new 12-inch fab in Shanghai, which will go into volume production for 14nm chips in 2018.

