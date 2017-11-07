Qualcomm receives unsolicited takeover offer from Broadcom

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

Qualcomm on November 6 confirmed that it has received a non-binding, unsolicited proposal from Broadcom to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Qualcomm for per share consideration of US$70.00 in cash and stock.

Qualcomm indicated its board of directors, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, will assess the proposal in order to pursue the course of action that is in the best interests of the company's shareholders. Qualcomm will have no further comment until the board has completed its review.

Under Broadcom's proposal, the US$70.00 per share to be received by Qualcomm stockholders would consist of US$60.00 in cash and US$10.00 per share in Broadcom shares. Broadcom's proposal represents a 28% premium over the closing price of Qualcomm common stock on November 2, 2017, the last unaffected trading day prior to media speculation regarding a potential transaction, and a premium of 33% to Qualcomm's unaffected 30-day volume-weighted average price, Broadcom indicated.

Broadcom indicated its proposal stands whether Qualcomm's pending acquisition of NXP Semiconductors is consummated on the currently disclosed terms of US$110 per NXP share or the transaction is terminated. The proposed transaction is valued at approximately US$130 billion on a pro forma basis, including US$25 billion of net debt, giving effect to Qualcomm's pending acquisition of NXP on its currently disclosed terms.

The combined Broadcom and Qualcomm, including NXP, will have pro forma fiscal 2017 revenues of approximately US$51 billion and pro forma 2017 EBITDA of approximately US$23 billion, including synergies, Broadcom noted. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Broadcom's non-GAAP EPS in the first full year after close.

Broadcom expects that the proposed transaction would be completed within approximately 12 months following the signing of a definitive agreement.

In addition, Broadcom disclosed that Silver Lake Partners has provided it with a commitment letter for a US$5 billion convertible debt financing in connection with the transaction.

"Broadcom's proposal is compelling for stockholders and stakeholders in both companies. Our proposal provided Qualcomm stockholders with a substantial and immediate premium in cash for their shares, as well as the opportunity to participate in the upside potential of the combined company," said Broadcom president and CEO Hock Tan.