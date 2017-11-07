Taipei, Wednesday, November 8, 2017 15:56 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Qualcomm receives unsolicited takeover offer from Broadcom
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

Qualcomm on November 6 confirmed that it has received a non-binding, unsolicited proposal from Broadcom to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Qualcomm for per share consideration of US$70.00 in cash and stock.

Qualcomm indicated its board of directors, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, will assess the proposal in order to pursue the course of action that is in the best interests of the company's shareholders. Qualcomm will have no further comment until the board has completed its review.

Under Broadcom's proposal, the US$70.00 per share to be received by Qualcomm stockholders would consist of US$60.00 in cash and US$10.00 per share in Broadcom shares. Broadcom's proposal represents a 28% premium over the closing price of Qualcomm common stock on November 2, 2017, the last unaffected trading day prior to media speculation regarding a potential transaction, and a premium of 33% to Qualcomm's unaffected 30-day volume-weighted average price, Broadcom indicated.

Broadcom indicated its proposal stands whether Qualcomm's pending acquisition of NXP Semiconductors is consummated on the currently disclosed terms of US$110 per NXP share or the transaction is terminated. The proposed transaction is valued at approximately US$130 billion on a pro forma basis, including US$25 billion of net debt, giving effect to Qualcomm's pending acquisition of NXP on its currently disclosed terms.

The combined Broadcom and Qualcomm, including NXP, will have pro forma fiscal 2017 revenues of approximately US$51 billion and pro forma 2017 EBITDA of approximately US$23 billion, including synergies, Broadcom noted. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Broadcom's non-GAAP EPS in the first full year after close.

Broadcom expects that the proposed transaction would be completed within approximately 12 months following the signing of a definitive agreement.

In addition, Broadcom disclosed that Silver Lake Partners has provided it with a commitment letter for a US$5 billion convertible debt financing in connection with the transaction.

"Broadcom's proposal is compelling for stockholders and stakeholders in both companies. Our proposal provided Qualcomm stockholders with a substantial and immediate premium in cash for their shares, as well as the opportunity to participate in the upside potential of the combined company," said Broadcom president and CEO Hock Tan.

Realtime news

  • Winbond revenues rise 21% on year in October

    Bits + chips | 5min ago

  • Catcher capex to reach NT$10 billion in 2018 to support capacity expansion

    IT + CE | 12min ago

  • EOSRL forms consortium to develop micro LED panels for AR/VR devices

    LED | 48min ago

  • Taiwan October export value up 3% on year

    Bits + chips | 59min ago

  • Qisda nets NT$1.97 per share for January-September

    IT + CE | 1h 3min ago

  • LedLink expects secondary lenses for LED automotive lighting to drive growth

    LED | 1h 7min ago

  • Synnex October revenues up on year

    IT + CE | 1h 15min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Competition in China smart speaker market heating up

    IT + CE | 1h 17min ago

  • Novatek expects to post up to 7% revenue decrease in 4Q17

    Bits + chips | 1h 21min ago

  • USI reports strong profits for January-September

    Bits + chips | 1h 24min ago

  • VIS expects about flat revenue growth in 4Q17

    Bits + chips | 1h 41min ago

  • Asia Optical, Genius, Kinko see October revenues decline

    IT + CE | 1h 44min ago

  • Strong demand prompts VIS to mull new fab plan

    Bits + chips | 1h 48min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom to join IoT investment fund

    Mobile + telecom | 1h 54min ago

  • Global tablet market set for rebound in 2018

    IT + CE | 1h 56min ago

  • MediaTek October revenues fall to 3-month low

    Bits + chips | 2h 1min ago

  • GIS reports strong earnings for 3Q17

    Displays | 2h 7min ago

  • CPT, HannStar Display report mixed results for October

    Displays | 2h 17min ago

  • Taiwan passive component makers report flat results for October

    Bits + chips | 2h 20min ago

  • ASE October revenues increase

    Bits + chips | 2h 22min ago

  • Tripod Technology sees revenues rise 9.59% on year in October

    Bits + chips | Nov 7, 17:40

  • Elan Microelectronics sees revenues rise 18% in October

    Bits + chips | Nov 7, 17:40

  • Compeq October revenues rise 17.85% on year

    Bits + chips | Nov 7, 17:37

  • Yageo revenues up 26.39% on year in October

    Bits + chips | Nov 7, 17:36

  • ECS revenues rise 7.69% on year in October

    IT + CE | Nov 7, 17:36

  • Advantech reports 14.12% on-year rise in October revenues

    IT + CE | Nov 7, 17:36

  • Taiwan diode makers see shipments thrive on wireless charging boom

    Bits + chips | Nov 7, 17:01

  • Taiwan flat panel production value surges 25% in January-August 2017

    Displays | Nov 7, 16:55

  • HTC revenues decrease in October

    Mobile + telecom | Nov 7, 16:47

  • MediaTek October revenues fall to 3-month low

    Before Going to Press | Nov 7, 21:55

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link