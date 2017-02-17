Taiwan has 4 graphics card vendors among global top-5 in 2016

Monica Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 February 2017]

Of the global top-five graphics card vendors in 2016, four were based in Taiwan, namely, Palit Microsystems, the largest shipping about seven million cards, Asustek Computer, second-largest with 4.75 million units, and Micro-Star International (MSI) and Gigabyte Technology, ranking third with 4.3 million units and fifth with 3.8 million units. China-based Colorful Technology and Development ranked fourth with four million units, according to industry sources.

In the China market, Colorful Technology and Development topped all vendors, followed by Galaxy which is a brand under Palit Microsystems, Asustek, Gigabyte and MSI.

Asustek ranked first in the Taiwan market. MSI, Gigabyte ranked second and third respectively.

In North America, US-based EVGA has been the largest vendor for many years, Asustek and MSI ranked second and third respectively, followed by US-based PNY Technologies and Gigabyte.

In Europe, a market characterized by demand for high-end models, Asustek, MSI and Gigabyte were among the five largest vendors.

While Nvidia has dominated the global GPU market for years, AMD will launch Vega-architecture GPUs in 2017.