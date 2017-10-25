Taiwan market: China drone maker DJI to set up training center

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

China-based civilian drone developer DJI has announced plans to set up a technology training center in Taiwan in the second half of 2017 with training programs to include drone inspection, aerial photography, drone protection, mapping, and safety and security issues.

Currently, DJI has an over 70% share in the worldwide civilian drone market and is looking to expand from the B2C sector to B2B. The company has also been preparing training programs, technology, supply chain, channels to serve enterprise and government clients.