SDI resumes production at China leadframe plant

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 24 October 2017]

Taiwan-based Shuen Der Industry (SDI), a supplier of semiconductor leadframes, has resumed production at a China factory which was ordered to suspend and remediate polluted water.

SDI indicated the suspended production at the Jiangsu site will erode the company's electroplating output value by around NT$10 million (US$0.33 million) and affect negatively its overall revenues for October. Production at SDI's Jiangsu plant is mainly for consumer electronics applications.

SDI added operations at its Taiwan site, where the company produces high-end car-use leadframes, are running normal. SDI reportedly provides IDM vendors such as NXP, Infineon and STMicroelectronics specific leadframes for ADAS and other automotive electronics applications.

SDI reported consolidated revenues for September 2017 increased 7.6% from a year earlier to NT$835 million, and revenues for the third quarter grew 2.1% sequentially to NT$2.46 billion. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through September totaled NT$7.14 billion, rising 8.9% on year.