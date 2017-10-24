Taipei, Tuesday, October 24, 2017 19:14 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
22°C
SDI resumes production at China leadframe plant
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 24 October 2017]

Taiwan-based Shuen Der Industry (SDI), a supplier of semiconductor leadframes, has resumed production at a China factory which was ordered to suspend and remediate polluted water.

SDI indicated the suspended production at the Jiangsu site will erode the company's electroplating output value by around NT$10 million (US$0.33 million) and affect negatively its overall revenues for October. Production at SDI's Jiangsu plant is mainly for consumer electronics applications.

SDI added operations at its Taiwan site, where the company produces high-end car-use leadframes, are running normal. SDI reportedly provides IDM vendors such as NXP, Infineon and STMicroelectronics specific leadframes for ADAS and other automotive electronics applications.

SDI reported consolidated revenues for September 2017 increased 7.6% from a year earlier to NT$835 million, and revenues for the third quarter grew 2.1% sequentially to NT$2.46 billion. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through September totaled NT$7.14 billion, rising 8.9% on year.

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link