Taiwan September export order value hits record

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$45.92 billion in September 2017, hitting the highest-ever monthly level with increases of 12.6% sequentially and 6.9% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
IT/communication and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of value, the former generating US$14.67 billion and the latter US$11.73 billion.
The export order value for third-quarter 2017 totaled US$125.42 billion, the highest-ever quarterly level with growths of 11.2% sequentially and 8.2% on year. The export order value for January-September totaled US$349.04 billion, growing 10.1% on year and hitting a record for the nine-month period.
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by value (US$b)
Market
Sep 2017
Jan-Sep 2017
Sum
Proportion of total
Y/Y
Sum
Proportion of total
Y/Y
US
13.19
28.7%
2.2%
97.09
27.8%
8.2%
China plus HK
11.15
24.3%
14.6%
89.24
25.6%
15.7%
Europe
9.73
21.2%
2.9%
66.44
19.0%
12.5%
Japan
2.98
6.5%
26.6%
20.91
6.0%
15.4%
Six ASEAN
4.30
9.4%
(1.6%)
36.57
10.5%
(4.9%)
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017