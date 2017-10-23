Taipei, Tuesday, October 24, 2017 19:14 (GMT+8)
Taiwan September export order value hits record
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 23 October 2017]

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$45.92 billion in September 2017, hitting the highest-ever monthly level with increases of 12.6% sequentially and 6.9% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

IT/communication and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of value, the former generating US$14.67 billion and the latter US$11.73 billion.

The export order value for third-quarter 2017 totaled US$125.42 billion, the highest-ever quarterly level with growths of 11.2% sequentially and 8.2% on year. The export order value for January-September totaled US$349.04 billion, growing 10.1% on year and hitting a record for the nine-month period.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by value (US$b)

Market

Sep 2017

Jan-Sep 2017

Sum

Proportion of total

Y/Y

Sum

Proportion of total

Y/Y

US

13.19

28.7%

2.2%

97.09

27.8%

8.2%

China plus HK

11.15

24.3%

14.6%

89.24

25.6%

15.7%

Europe

9.73

21.2%

2.9%

66.44

19.0%

12.5%

Japan

2.98

6.5%

26.6%

20.91

6.0%

15.4%

Six ASEAN

4.30

9.4%

(1.6%)

36.57

10.5%

(4.9%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017

