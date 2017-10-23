Taiwan September export order value hits record

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 23 October 2017]

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$45.92 billion in September 2017, hitting the highest-ever monthly level with increases of 12.6% sequentially and 6.9% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

IT/communication and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of value, the former generating US$14.67 billion and the latter US$11.73 billion.

The export order value for third-quarter 2017 totaled US$125.42 billion, the highest-ever quarterly level with growths of 11.2% sequentially and 8.2% on year. The export order value for January-September totaled US$349.04 billion, growing 10.1% on year and hitting a record for the nine-month period.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by value (US$b) Market Sep 2017 Jan-Sep 2017 Sum Proportion of total Y/Y Sum Proportion of total Y/Y US 13.19 28.7% 2.2% 97.09 27.8% 8.2% China plus HK 11.15 24.3% 14.6% 89.24 25.6% 15.7% Europe 9.73 21.2% 2.9% 66.44 19.0% 12.5% Japan 2.98 6.5% 26.6% 20.91 6.0% 15.4% Six ASEAN 4.30 9.4% (1.6%) 36.57 10.5% (4.9%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017