Aleees constructing new plant in China

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 24 October 2017]

Taiwan-based electric bus brand and cathode material supplier Aleees has broken ground on production facilities belonging to its joint venture in Guizhou, China that will begin to contribute venues in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The new cathode material production facilities will start generating profits in 2019 and reach a capacity of 100,000 tons per year by 2023, according to the company. By then, the joint venture will have a scale of CNY15 billion (NT$68 billion) in annual revenues and become the largest cathode material supplier in China.

The joint venture currently has a capital of CNY250 million, while the total investment amount was CNY2.3 billion. Aleees invested CNY22.5 million, holding a 9% stake in the joint venture, while Hong Kong-based electric bus vendor FDG Electric Vehicles has a 51% shareholding and the government-sponsored Guianan New Area 40%.

Aleees also signed agreements with China-based Tianjin Lishen Battery to further strengthen their partnership, while Aleees will also expand its services to Lishen.

Initially, the joint venture will produce 15,000 tons of cathode materials a year for Tianjin Lishen's orders and will supply 6,000 tons during the first half year.

In addition to Tianjin Lishen, Japan-based TDK, ATL and China Aviation Lithium Battery are also clients of the new joint venture.

Aleees building a new plant in China.

Photo: Company