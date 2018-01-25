UMC reports mild decrease in 4Q17 sales

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has reported that its fourth-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues came to NT$36.63 billion (US$1.26 billion), down 2.8% from NT$37.7 billion in the previous quarter and down 4.4% from NT$38.31 billion in the same three-month period of 2016.

The consolidated gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2017 was 17.2%. Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent company arrived at NT$1.77 billion with earnings per ordinary share of NT$0.15, UMC said.

Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said, "In the fourth quarter of 2017, UMC's foundry revenue was NT$36.54 billion. During the quarter, our capacity utilization from legacy 8-inch and 12-inch technologies continued to reflect robust demand, despite a decrease in 28nm HKMG contribution. The utilization rate of 90% led to overall wafer shipments of 1.67 million 8-inch equivalents. For the full year of 2017, UMC posted a 7% YoY revenue increase in US dollars as wafer shipments increased nearly 11% annually. As a result, our 2017 net income of the parent company grew nearly 16% year on year, despite experiencing unfavorable movement of the NT dollar in the foreign exchange markets."

Wang continued, "Looking into the first quarter of 2018, we anticipate our foundry business to remain relatively flat. We are continuing our efforts to capture new 28nm business by working to secure new design opportunities, which will help rebuild our 28nm momentum as these new product tape outs are expected to enter production in the following months. In addition, we will leverage our manufacturing excellence to invest in areas with better ROI potential, including 12-inch mature technologies as well as tool and equipment upgrades at 8-inch facilities. As such, our 2018 capex budget will be approximately US$1.1 billion. I believe our approach to optimizing the offerings across 8-inch and 12-inch mature technologies while moderating the pace of leading edge expansion will lead to sound financial performance that will preserve the best interests of our shareholders and employees."

First-quarter 2018

UMC expects its wafer shipments to increase 2-4% in the first quarter of 2018, but its ASP in US dolalr terms will drop by about 2%.

Gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2018 will be in the low-teen percentage range and its foundry capacity utilization will be in the 90% range, according to the company.

UMC: Full-year operating results, 2017 (NT$m) 2017 2016 Y/Y Net operating revenues 149,285 147,870 1.0 Gross profit 27,058 30,379 (10.9) Operating expenses (22,143) (23,922) (7.4) Net other operating income & expenses 1,653 (263) - Operating income 6,568 6,194 6.0 Net non-operating income & expenses 1,230 (1,347) - Income tax expenses (1,167) (984) 18.6 Net income attributable to stockholders of parent 9,629 8,316 15.8 EPS (NT$ per share) 0.79 0.68 (US$ per ADS) 0.133 0.114

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017