UMC sees November revenues decrease

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 11 December 2017]

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$12.155 billion (US$405.13 million) for November 2017, representing a 11.98% drop on month and 5.89% drop on year.

The foundry house has totaled NT$138.617 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 2.44% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, UMC totaled NT$147.87 billion in consolidated revenues, up 2.1% sequentially on year.

UMC: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Nov-17 12,155 (12%) (5.9%) 138,617 2.4% Oct-17 13,808 16.4% 7.6% 126,462 3.3% Sep-17 11,865 (9.1%) (6.8%) 112,654 2.8% Aug-17 13,045 2% 0.9% 100,789 4.1% Jul-17 12,788 (2.4%) 2.3% 87,744 4.6% Jun-17 13,099 4.7% (3.2%) 74,956 5% May-17 12,512 4.9% (1.5%) 61,856 6.9% Apr-17 11,926 (6.5%) 10.8% 49,344 9.2% Mar-17 12,751 6.1% (1.3%) 37,418 8.8% Feb-17 12,015 (5%) 26.8% 24,667 14.8% Jan-17 12,652 0.8% 5.4% 12,652 5.4% Dec-16 12,558 (2.8%) 17.7% 147,870 2.1% Nov-16 12,915 0.6% 16.2% 135,312 0.9%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017