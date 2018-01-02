IT + CE
ITRI, NARLabs to set up smart medical device platform
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Tuesday 2 January 2018

Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs) have signed a MoU for cooperation to set up a platform to boost development of high value-added smart medical devices.

The platform will combine both parties' R&D resources and capabilities for developing innovative added-value medical devices via integration with AI (artificial intelligence).

ITRI's Biomedical Technology and Device Research Laboratories has R&D capability for medical electronics and imaging, regenerative medicine, in vitro diagnosis, trial production of prototype products, and inspection services, while NARLabs's Instrument Technology Research Center has the expertise in developing medical instruments to offer services for specification design, prototype production, animal testing and clinical testing.

