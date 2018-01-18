Taiwan unveils diagnostic image sharing cloud platform

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) has unveiled a cloud-based platform for sharing diagnostic images among local hospitals and clinics.

The platform, operational since January 1, 2018, allows large hospitals to upload images of computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, and smaller hospitals and clinics can retrieve them for follow-up diagnoses, NHIA said. This will improve medical care quality and efficiency, avoid repeated medical inspection and examinations, and ease congestion at large hospitals, health minister Chen Shih-chung noted.

The platform will gradually incorporate images of ultrasound, gastroscopy, colonoscopy and X-ray detection, NHIA said.

NHIA in June 2017 upgraded PharmaCloud to enable inquiry about integrated information on patients' medical history.

As of January 15, all medical centers and regional hospitals and 63% of local hospitals had uploaded diagnostic images to the platform, and all medical centers and regional hospitals and 53% of local hospitals had retrieved images from it, NHIA indicated, adding the time taken to retrieve a CT/MRI image is 10-25 seconds.

A doctor works with the coud-based diagnostic images sharing platform

Photo: NHIA