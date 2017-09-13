Taoyuan cooperates with Microsoft Taiwan for smart city

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 September 2017]

The Taoyuan government has signed an MoU with Microsoft Taiwan to recruit the latter's technological assistance to help the northern Taiwan city turn into a smart city.

Microsoft Taiwan will provide cloud computing platforms, big data analytics, AI (artificial intelligence) and MR (mixed reality) technologies. Microsoft Taiwan will offer BizSpark, a Microsoft program to help the city government operate startup business parks.

Taoyuan was ranked by the Intelligent Community Forum among the Smart 21 Communities (cities) for several times and selected by the international organization as one of the Top 7 Intelligent Communities in 2013 and 2015.

The city government has developed two startup business parks. One focuses on development of VR (virtual reality)/AR (augmented reality)/MR technologies and applications and will be inaugurated in October 2017; the other is mainly for AI technology and application experiments and will come into operation in 2018.

The city government is planning to set up an IoT (Internet of Things) innovation base for trial of autonomous driving and development of Internet of Vehicle (IoV) technology.

Microsoft Taiwan has cooperated with several local enterprises to develop smart city solutions, including: a smart logistics solution to monitor trucks' refrigerating temperatures and transportation routes developed by Advantech; disaster relief based on big data analysis; driving attention monitoring and smart navigation developed by SkyEye GPS Technology; AI-based smart inquiry on local governments' open data and sight-seeing information developed by Intumit; smart LED streetlamps able to adjust brightness, measure temperatures and humidity and monitor PM2.5 level developed by Lite-On Technology.