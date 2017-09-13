Taipei, Thursday, September 14, 2017 07:07 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
25°C
Taoyuan cooperates with Microsoft Taiwan for smart city
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 September 2017]

The Taoyuan government has signed an MoU with Microsoft Taiwan to recruit the latter's technological assistance to help the northern Taiwan city turn into a smart city.

Microsoft Taiwan will provide cloud computing platforms, big data analytics, AI (artificial intelligence) and MR (mixed reality) technologies. Microsoft Taiwan will offer BizSpark, a Microsoft program to help the city government operate startup business parks.

Taoyuan was ranked by the Intelligent Community Forum among the Smart 21 Communities (cities) for several times and selected by the international organization as one of the Top 7 Intelligent Communities in 2013 and 2015.

The city government has developed two startup business parks. One focuses on development of VR (virtual reality)/AR (augmented reality)/MR technologies and applications and will be inaugurated in October 2017; the other is mainly for AI technology and application experiments and will come into operation in 2018.

The city government is planning to set up an IoT (Internet of Things) innovation base for trial of autonomous driving and development of Internet of Vehicle (IoV) technology.

Microsoft Taiwan has cooperated with several local enterprises to develop smart city solutions, including: a smart logistics solution to monitor trucks' refrigerating temperatures and transportation routes developed by Advantech; disaster relief based on big data analysis; driving attention monitoring and smart navigation developed by SkyEye GPS Technology; AI-based smart inquiry on local governments' open data and sight-seeing information developed by Intumit; smart LED streetlamps able to adjust brightness, measure temperatures and humidity and monitor PM2.5 level developed by Lite-On Technology.

Realtime news

  • IC packager ASE reportedly enters Amazon supply chain

    Before Going to Press | 10h 35min ago

  • Gudeng obtains FOUP orders from China 12-inch foundries

    Before Going to Press | 11h 17min ago

  • MediaTek to lag in advanced-node chip race

    Before Going to Press | 11h 18min ago

  • Foxconn to build IT ecosystem in Nanjing

    Before Going to Press | 11h 40min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Global tablet shipments reached 33.39 million in 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | 11h 48min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Over 38 million notebooks shipped in 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | 11h 50min ago

  • Acer 1H17 gaming LCD monitor shipments hike 103%

    Before Going to Press | 11h 55min ago

  • Some new China PV silver paste makers score points

    Before Going to Press | 11h 59min ago

  • GigaDevice signs wafer supply contract with SMIC

    Before Going to Press | 12h 4min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link