Sugar Phone launches S11 in Taiwan

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

French smartphone vendor Sugar Phone has launched its latest S11 smartphone in Taiwan. The S11 features a 6-inch all-screen Full HD+ display and dual-lens rear and front camera and will be available starting February 1 at NT$8,990 (US$307) unlocked.

The S11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 CPU and equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, supporting 4G and 3G technologies with two SIM cards.

The rear camera is composed of one 16-megapixel lens and 8-megapixel lens, while the front-end camera comes with a 20-megapixel and 8-megapixel setting. Both 8-megapixel lenses support 120-degree wide-angle shooting.

With the availability of the new model, Sugar aims to become one of the top-10 smartphone vendors in the local market in the near term, according to sources from Sugar Taiwan. The vendor took the 12th position in December 2017 with a 1.2% market share.

Sugar also plans to launch its Y-series models in Taiwan in the second quarter of 2018 at the earliest, targeting the entry-level segment.

Sugar Phone launches S11 in Taiwan

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2108