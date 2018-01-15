Global diamond wire demand rising

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Global demand for diamond wire used to slice solar ingots and sapphire ingots is expected to continue growing in 2018, according to China-based research organizations.

Diamond wire makers in China, including Yangling Metron New Material, Changsha Dialine New Material Sci&Tech, and Giga Diamond Materials (set up by Taiwan-based PV conductive paste maker Giga Solar Materials) are expanding production capacities.

Global diamond wire annual production capacity - including that of Japan-based Asahi Diamond Industrial and ALMT, and US-based Diamond Materials Tech - is less than 20 billion meters at present, of which China-based makers account for about 70%. Global demand in 2020 is forecast at 56.7 billion meters.

Solar poly-Si ingot slicing consumes more diamond wire saws than mono-Si ones, and therefore diamond wire saws account for a larger portion of total production cost for poly-Si wafers than for mono-Si ones.

In China, diamond wire pricing has dropped from CNY220 (US$33.0)/km in third-quarter 2017 - when there were serious shortages - to about CNY200/km currently, while prices for Japan-produced diamond wire have slipped from CNY250-260/km to about CNY220/km in the same period.

Global demand for diamond wire (billion meters) Segment 2017 2018 Y/Y Growth in 2019, 2020 Solar mono-Si wafer 8.4 12.3 46.4% 30% Solar poly-Si wafer 7.6 18.7 146.1% 33% Sapphire wafer 1.1 1.3 18.2% 7.5%

Source: China-based research organizations, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018