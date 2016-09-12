Taipei, Monday, September 12, 2016 16:53 (GMT+8)
Colorful sees increasing graphics card shipments in 2016
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Thanks to strong demand for their Nvidia Pascal-based graphics cards, Micro-Star International (MSI) and Asustek Computer are expected to see their graphics card shipments reach five million units in 2016, while China-based Colorful will also achieve shipments of 4.2 million units for the year, becoming the third largest graphics card player worldwide.

With Elitegroup Computer Systems' (ECS) assistance in design and manufacturing, Colorful was able to significantly improve its motherboard technology and quality and has been aggressively pushing its products into Southeast Asia. Colorful has also been developing virtual reality (VR) applications, looking to grab a share in the VR market.

Colorful shipped nearly four million graphics cards in 2015. With the shipment proportion of the company's high-end products rising, some market watchers expects Colorful's graphics card ASP to increase at least 15% in the second half of 2016.

Currently, about 90% of Colorful's motherboards are shipped to the China market. Although Colorful's motherboard shipments are still weaker than those of Asustek and Gigabyte Technology, Colorful is still the third largest motherboard supplier in China.

To expand its presence, Colorful has entered the markets of South Korea and Southeast Asia to avoid direct competition against Asustek and Gigabyte and has tried to replicate its Internet cafe business model from China in these markets to attract local distributors. At the end of 2016, Colorful is planning to enter Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines to further expand its overseas shipment proportion in 2017.

Colorful has also been seeking partnerships from China-based software designers and e-commerce players to push into the VR market.

