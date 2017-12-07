ECS revenues drop on year in November

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 December 2017]

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.706 billion (US$90.14 million) for November 2017, representing a 15.41% increase on month and 4.87% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$27.455 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.49% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, ECS totaled NT$30.041 billion in consolidated revenues, down 37.5% sequentially on year.

ECS: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Nov-17 2,706 15.4% (4.9%) 27,455 1.5% Oct-17 2,345 (26.1%) 7.7% 24,748 2.2% Sep-17 3,172 (1.2%) 7.1% 22,403 1.7% Aug-17 3,212 29.3% 4.3% 19,231 0.9% Jul-17 2,485 0.4% 10.7% 16,019 0.2% Jun-17 2,474 2.9% (7.4%) 13,534 (1.5%) May-17 2,405 15% 21.2% 11,060 (0.1%) Apr-17 2,091 (11.5%) (2%) 8,655 (4.7%) Mar-17 2,361 47.1% (12.2%) 6,565 (5.6%) Feb-17 1,606 (38.2%) (4.1%) 4,203 (1.4%) Jan-17 2,598 (13.1%) 0.3% 2,598 0.3% Dec-16 2,989 5.1% 0.2% 30,041 (37.5%) Nov-16 2,845 30.7% (0.5%) 27,052 (40%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017