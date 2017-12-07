ECS revenues drop on year in November

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.706 billion (US$90.14 million) for November 2017, representing a 15.41% increase on month and 4.87% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$27.455 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.49% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, ECS totaled NT$30.041 billion in consolidated revenues, down 37.5% sequentially on year.
ECS: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Nov-17
|
2,706
|
15.4%
|
(4.9%)
|
27,455
|
1.5%
Oct-17
|
2,345
|
(26.1%)
|
7.7%
|
24,748
|
2.2%
Sep-17
|
3,172
|
(1.2%)
|
7.1%
|
22,403
|
1.7%
Aug-17
|
3,212
|
29.3%
|
4.3%
|
19,231
|
0.9%
Jul-17
|
2,485
|
0.4%
|
10.7%
|
16,019
|
0.2%
Jun-17
|
2,474
|
2.9%
|
(7.4%)
|
13,534
|
(1.5%)
May-17
|
2,405
|
15%
|
21.2%
|
11,060
|
(0.1%)
Apr-17
|
2,091
|
(11.5%)
|
(2%)
|
8,655
|
(4.7%)
Mar-17
|
2,361
|
47.1%
|
(12.2%)
|
6,565
|
(5.6%)
Feb-17
|
1,606
|
(38.2%)
|
(4.1%)
|
4,203
|
(1.4%)
Jan-17
|
2,598
|
(13.1%)
|
0.3%
|
2,598
|
0.3%
Dec-16
|
2,989
|
5.1%
|
0.2%
|
30,041
|
(37.5%)
Nov-16
|
2,845
|
30.7%
|
(0.5%)
|
27,052
|
(40%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017