Taipei, Friday, December 8, 2017 20:13 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
15°C
ECS revenues drop on year in November
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 December 2017]

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.706 billion (US$90.14 million) for November 2017, representing a 15.41% increase on month and 4.87% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$27.455 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.49% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, ECS totaled NT$30.041 billion in consolidated revenues, down 37.5% sequentially on year.

ECS: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)

ECS: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Nov-17

2,706

15.4%

(4.9%)

27,455

1.5%

Oct-17

2,345

(26.1%)

7.7%

24,748

2.2%

Sep-17

3,172

(1.2%)

7.1%

22,403

1.7%

Aug-17

3,212

29.3%

4.3%

19,231

0.9%

Jul-17

2,485

0.4%

10.7%

16,019

0.2%

Jun-17

2,474

2.9%

(7.4%)

13,534

(1.5%)

May-17

2,405

15%

21.2%

11,060

(0.1%)

Apr-17

2,091

(11.5%)

(2%)

8,655

(4.7%)

Mar-17

2,361

47.1%

(12.2%)

6,565

(5.6%)

Feb-17

1,606

(38.2%)

(4.1%)

4,203

(1.4%)

Jan-17

2,598

(13.1%)

0.3%

2,598

0.3%

Dec-16

2,989

5.1%

0.2%

30,041

(37.5%)

Nov-16

2,845

30.7%

(0.5%)

27,052

(40%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link