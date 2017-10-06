Intel readies Coffee Lake lineup

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 October 2017]

Intel has released its Coffee Lake-based 14nm desktop processors including Core i7-8700K/8700, Core i5-8600K/8400 and Core i3-8350K/8100, as well as the corresponding Z370 chipsets.

Motherboard vendors including Gigabyte Technology, Asustek Computer, ASRock, Micro-Star International (MSI), Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) and Colorful have also started selling their Z370-based motherboards in retail channels worldwide.

In the first quarter of 2018, Intel will release more Coffee Lake processors plus H310 and B360 chipsets, while the vPro series processors for the enterprise sector and Q370/Q360 chipset will be ready in the second quarter of 2018.

In November 2017, Intel is planning to launch its new Gemini Lake Pentium Silver and Celeron processors including J5005 and J4105 to succeed existing entry-level low-power Apollo Lake processors.

As for the notebook processors, Intel has planned Coffee Lake-H series six-core and quad-core processors for the first quarter of 2018 and Coffee Lake-U and Coffee Lake-H vPro processors for the second quarter of 2018.

Following its recently released Kaby Lake Refresh mobile processors, Intel plans to unveil the series' enterprise vPro counterparts including Core i7-8650U and Core i5-8350U in the first quarter.

Intel's next-generation 10nm Cannon Lake processors are expected to make their debut in June or July 2018 with Cannon Lake-Y series to be released initially. Intel's 10nm Ice Lake will then be unveiled in 2019

Commenting on the news, Intel said that it will be shipping its first 10nm products near the end of the year beginning with a lower volume SKU followed by a volume ramp in the first half of 2018.

Intel new 8th-generation desktop processors.

Photo: Company