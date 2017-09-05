Taipei, Tuesday, September 5, 2017 18:50 (GMT+8)
Apple reportedly books up Largan capacity at new factory
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 5 September 2017]

Apple reportedly has booked up the production capacity for above 12-megapixel lens modules at a new factory being built by smartphone lens module maker Largan Precision in central Taiwan.

Among makers of above 12-megapixel smartphone lens modules, only Largan meets Apple's minimum yield rate requirement, according to market rumors. The new factory in Taichung is designed to accomodate monthly production capacity of 600 million lens modules, six times Largan's present capacity, and will start production in October 2017.

Largan declined to comment on the rumors and indicated that the company has never disclosed information about the production capacity at the Taichung factory.

Largan said production capacity at the new factory will come online gradually rather than become operational all at one time. It added that small-volume production there will begin at the end of third-quarter 2017 and output will increase in the fourth quarter.

Viewing that smartphone cameras are developed toward dual or multiple lenses, large aperture and 3D sensing, the new factory will be capable of producing such lens modules, Largan CEO Lin En-ping indicated.

Largan Precision CEO Lin En-ping (right)
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017

