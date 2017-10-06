Largan sees increased September revenues

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 October 2017]

Smartphone lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.442 billion (US$180 million) for September, increasing 8.61% sequentially and 9.87% on year to reach the highest monthly level so far in 2017.

Of its September shipments, 10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel 10-20%, 5-megapixel and others 0-10%.

Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$14.918 billion for the third quarter, growing 31.86% sequentially and 4.22% on year, and those of NT$37.039 billion for January-September rose 13.51% on year.