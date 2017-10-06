Taipei, Friday, October 6, 2017 14:31 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
31°C
Largan sees increased September revenues
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 October 2017]

Smartphone lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.442 billion (US$180 million) for September, increasing 8.61% sequentially and 9.87% on year to reach the highest monthly level so far in 2017.

Of its September shipments, 10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel 10-20%, 5-megapixel and others 0-10%.

Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$14.918 billion for the third quarter, growing 31.86% sequentially and 4.22% on year, and those of NT$37.039 billion for January-September rose 13.51% on year.

Realtime news

  • Intel readies Coffee Lake lineup

    IT + CE | 8min ago

  • Catcher reports over 30% growth in September revenues

    Mobile + telecom | 13min ago

  • Getac sees revenues up slightly in September

    IT + CE | 20min ago

  • Win Semiconductors reportedly enters iPhone X supply chain

    Mobile + telecom | 32min ago

  • Dialog to acquire Silego

    Bits + chips | 38min ago

  • Chilisin and Thinking enjoy strong revenues in September

    Before Going to Press | Oct 5, 22:05

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link