PV oversupply to happen in 2018, says ReneSolar CEO
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 October 2017]

Global supply of polysilicon, solar wafers and PV modules will significantly exceed demand in 2018, media reports have cited Li Xianshou, CEO for China-based solare wafer maker ReneSolar, as indicating.

China-based solar poly-Si wafer makers have been transitioning to diamond wire slicing, resulting in more output and less demand for polysilicon. Demand for poly-Si from China's mono-Si solar wafer makers is also decreasing due to technological improvement in production. However, China-based polysilicon makers have been expanding production capacities, and global poly-Si oversupply should occur in 2018.

Adoption of diamond wire slicing is equivalent to expanding production capacities for polycrystalline wafers. For monocrystalline wafers, the largest maker Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials and the second largest Zhonghuan Semiconductor will expand annual production capacities to 25GWp and 23GWp respectively in second-half 2018, and Jinko Solar Holdings and JA Solar Holdings will reach 5.5GWp and 3.5GWp respectively. Consequently, there will be overcapacity for crystalline wafers in 2018 and poly-Si wafer makers unable to transition to diamond wire will be forced out of the market.

As the China and Japan governments are expected to lower PV feed-in tariffs for 2018 and the US government may impose antitrust tariffs according to Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974, global demand and prices for PV modules will drop and high-efficiency models will be increasingly adopted in 2018.

ReneSolar has suffered continued operating losses since 2014. In order to transform business operation, ReneSolar has shifted production of crystalline wafers, soar cells and PV modules to its Singapore-based subsidiary ReneSolar Singapore and focused on investment in PV power stations in China and abroad. ReneSolar has started construction of PV power stations with installation capacity totaling 1.0GWp around the world. The company plans to sell completed PV power stations with installation capacity totaling 100MWp at overseas locations and operate ones with 400MWp in China in 2018.

