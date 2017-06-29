Taipei, Friday, June 30, 2017 07:26 (GMT+8)
ReneSolar to be delisted from NYSE
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 June 2017]

China-based integrated PV and LED lighting maker ReneSolar will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) upon completion of its planned privatization, according to China-based media reports.

Renesolar chairman Li Xianshou plans to privatize the company by acquiring its manufacturing assets and business operations.

After delisting from NYSE, ReneSolar will be listed on either the Shanghai Stock Exchange or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the two stock markets in China, as A-shares of which purchases are legally restricted to China-based institutional or individual investors.

Li plans to acquire ReneSolar's manufacturing assets and business operations of polysilicon, soar wafers, PV modules and LED lighting. For the acquisition, ReneSolar plans to issue additional ADS (American depository shares) for subscription by Li at US$4.50 per ADS. Due to privatization via acquisition, Li will take over total debts of US$81 million.

Listed in NYSE in 2008, ReneSolar suffered net loss of US$34.7 million in 2016.

