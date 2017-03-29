LONGi and Zhonghuan to expand mono-Si solar wafer capacity

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 March 2017]

Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials and Zhonghuan Semiconductor, the two largest China-based makers of mono-Si solar wafers, will expand annual production capacitiy from 7.5GWp currently to 25GWp and from 5GWp to 17GWp, respectively, by the end of 2018, according industry sources.

The China government, in a bid to boost establishment of model PV power stations beginning the second half of 2016, has shown preference for mono-Si PV modules over poly-Si ones by setting more attainable minimum requirements of energy conversion for the former, the sources said.

As a result, more than 80% of open-bid winners for model PV power stations adopted mon-Si PV modules, which in turn has significantly hiked demand for mono-Si solar wafers and left poly-Si ones in oversupply, the sources noted, adding this is why LONGi and Zhonghuan are expanding mono-Si capacity.

Global demand for silicon solar wafers in 2017 is estimated at 80GWp and the corresponding supply at 90GWp. As global PV demand is unlikely to significantly grow, LONGi Silicon Materials and Zhonghuan may see excessive capacity in 2018, the sources noted.