China to add PV power capacity of 52.2GWp in 2017
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 December 2017]

The total installation capacity for new distributed PV systems and power stations in China in 2017 is estimated at 52.2GWp, increasing 51% on year, according to China-based media reports.

The new capacity consists of 33.63GWp for PV power stations and 18.57GWp for distributed PV systems, respectively growing 8% and 438% on year.

For distributed PV systems, the additional capacity slipped from 4.03GWp in September to 1.80GWp in October but rebounded to 2.00-2.50GWp in November and will further rise to 5.40GWp due to an installation rush ahead of expectation feed-in tariff reductions for 2018.

According to China's National Energy Administration (NEA), the additional installation during the first three quarters of 2017 stood at 43.0GWp, consisting of 27.7GWp for PV power stations and 15.3GWp for distributed PV systems.

NEA recently announced the third-round target of an ongoing demonstration project, with total installation 5.0GWp for general PV power stations to be completed by the end of 2018 and 1.5GWp for technology-oriented ones to be completed by the end of June 2019. Minimum power output for a PV module made of 60 mono-Si cells and poly-Si ones for general power stations is 295W and 280W respectively, and 310W and 295W for technology-oriented ones.

According to China Electricity Council's statistics, total installation of 99.8GW for all types of power generation was added in China during January-October 2017, growing 25.20% on year. The additional capacity mainly included 33.21GWp for thermal power, 8.93GW for hydraulic power, 2.28GW for nuclear power 44.80GWp for PV power, and 1.07MW for wind power.

