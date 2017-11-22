China hikes anti-dumping tariffs for Korea polysilicon makers

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 November 2017]

China's Ministry of Commerce has announced the results of a review of anti-dumping tariffs imposed on South Korea-based polysilicon makers, slightly increasing the tariffs for three first-tier makers.

The anti-dumping tariffs for the three makers, OCI, Hanwha Chemical and Hankook Silicon, have been raised from 2.4% originally to 4.4%, from 2.8% to 8.9% and from 2.8% to 9.5%, respectively. The new rates for other South Korea-based polysilicon makers are 88.7% for SMP; 113.8% for Woongjin Polysilicon, KCC, Korean Advanced Materials and Innovation Silicon; and 88.7% for the rest.

Major China-based polysilicon makers, including Jiangsu Zhongneng Polysilicon Technology Development, LDK Solar, Luoyang Zhonggui High-Technology and Daqo New Energy, in February 2017 requested the ministry to review the anti-dumping tariffs for South Korea-based competitors, arguing the current rates were too low to curb their dumping.

The three first-tier makers have seen mild increases in tariffs probably because polysilicon prices in the China market are always higher than international levels and China-produced high-purity polysilicon, usually used to produce solar mono-Si wafers, is insufficient to meet domestic demand and the gap has to be filled by imports, industry sources commented.