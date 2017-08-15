China market: Solar wafer makers may ask for lower tariffs for polysilicon imports in 2018

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

China-based solar wafer makers who are adding production capacities that will come into operation in 2018 are expected to increase their demand for polysilicion and ask the government to antitrust tariffs imposed on imports from Europe, the US and Korea, according to industry sources.

As many local polysilicon makers had been unable to compete with international suppliers, China has imposed high tariffs on imports since 2013. The move has strengthened China makers' competitiveness but also shored up polysilicon prices in the local market significantly, the sources noted. Foreign suppliers' combined market share has dropped to 40% from 70% before the imposition of the high tariffs.

As China makers' capacity expansion is far smaller than expected increase in demand in 2018, local solar wafer makers will have to rely more on imported polysilicon, and therefore they may call on the governmen to reduce the tariffs, the sources indicated.