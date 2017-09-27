Tongwei expanding solar cell capacity

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 27 September 2017]

China-based vertically integrated PV maker Tongwei Group has started production at a new solar cell plant with annual capacity of 2GWp, with the company's capacity now totaling 6GWp.

Undertaking solar cell contract manufacturing, Tongwei will keep expanding production capacity to 10.5GWp by year-end 2018 and to 20GWp by year-end 2020. The company shipped 1.8GWp of solar cells in first-half 2017.

Tongwei also has annual capacity of producing 20,000 tons of polysilicon. The company has begun constructing a factory with annual capacity of 50,000 tons in western China and will build another with capacity of 50,000 tons in northern China later in 2017. Tongwei expects total polysilicon production capacity to increase to 70,000-80,000 tons in 2018 and 120,000 tons in 2020.

Tongwei is also building floating PV systems on the surface of fish ponds in China and has so far completed such PV systems totaling 500-600MWp.

Tongwei chairman Liu Han-yuan during a visit to Taiwan

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017