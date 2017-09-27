Taipei, Friday, September 29, 2017 01:52 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
27°C
Tongwei expanding solar cell capacity
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 27 September 2017]

China-based vertically integrated PV maker Tongwei Group has started production at a new solar cell plant with annual capacity of 2GWp, with the company's capacity now totaling 6GWp.

Undertaking solar cell contract manufacturing, Tongwei will keep expanding production capacity to 10.5GWp by year-end 2018 and to 20GWp by year-end 2020. The company shipped 1.8GWp of solar cells in first-half 2017.

Tongwei also has annual capacity of producing 20,000 tons of polysilicon. The company has begun constructing a factory with annual capacity of 50,000 tons in western China and will build another with capacity of 50,000 tons in northern China later in 2017. Tongwei expects total polysilicon production capacity to increase to 70,000-80,000 tons in 2018 and 120,000 tons in 2020.

Tongwei is also building floating PV systems on the surface of fish ponds in China and has so far completed such PV systems totaling 500-600MWp.

Tongwei Group chairman Liu Han-yuan at visit to Taiwan

Tongwei chairman Liu Han-yuan during a visit to Taiwan
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: IoT services to be available soon

    Before Going to Press | 4h 30min ago

  • Sanan sells stake in Epistar

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • Toshiba inks JPY2 trillion deal to sell memory chip biz to Bain Capital-led group

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • HTC to launch HTC U11 Plus in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • SMIC, Sanechips announce NB-IoT solution

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Diode maker Eris looks to revenue and profit growth in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

  • Jinko Solar secures PV module orders from Foxconn

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

  • Hinge maker SZS production capacity to up over 40% in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

  • Asustek captures 45% share of global branded motherboard market

    Before Going to Press | 4h 36min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link