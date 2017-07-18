Largan Precision buys factory

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 18 July 2017]

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision on July 17 announced the acquisition of an existing factory located in Taichung City, central Taiwan, at NT$1.036 billion (US$34.1 million).

The factory occupies 13,870.90 square meters (3.43 acres) and has total floor space of 7,356.87 square meters (79,189 square feet).

Since Largan is constructing a factory beside its headquarters in Taichung City, with completion scheduled for the end of the third quarter of 2017 and production to begin in the following quarter, the acquisition of the factory may indicate that the company expects long-term demand for lens modules, and deems it necessary to further expand production capacity, market analysts indicated.

Largan Precision CEO Lin En-ping

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017