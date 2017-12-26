Wistron supplies components to China EV vendor

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Wistron has recently entered the supply chain of China-based electric vehicle (EV) vendor NextEV and will deliver 80,000-100,000 electric control components and modules to the client in the first year, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

NextEV announced its new electric SUV, the ES8, in Beijing, China on December 16, priced only half of that of Tesla's Model X.

Wistron chairman Simon Lin at a recent press event also pointed out that China's EV industry has three advantages: the country's large market scale, the industry already having basic capability of developing EV products, and the governments' clear development directions and policies.

Wistron has invested in EV-related products for a while and has started seeing the investments pay off recently. In 2014, Wistron announced to spend a maximum of NT$600 million to acquire a 51-60% stake in car electronics maker Join-link International Technology and by the end of the third quarter 2017, Wistron still held a 41% stake in the maker.

In December 2016, Wistron also invested US$15 million to join Electronic Vehicle Fund, a foundation that mainly seek investment targets in the EV industry.