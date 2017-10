Quanta revenues rise 26% in September

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

Quanta Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$98.98 billion (US$3.27 billion) for September 2017, representing a 8.48% increase on month and 25.94% increase on year.

The notebook ODM has totaled NT$739.464 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 17.61% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Quanta Computer totaled NT$893.992 billion in consolidated revenues, down 11.25% sequentially on year.