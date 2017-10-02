Taipei, Tuesday, October 3, 2017 06:17 (GMT+8)
Morris Chang to retire from TSMC in June 2018
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 2 October 2017]

Morris Chang, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), has announced that he will retire from the foundry house in June 2018.

"I will retire from the company immediately after the annual shareholders meeting in early June, 2018," Chang said, as cited by a company press statement. "I will not be a director in the next term of the board of directors. Nor will I participate in any TSMC management activities after the annual shareholders meeting in early June, 2018."

He said that starting from early June 2018, TSMC will be under the dual leadership of Mark Liu and CC Wei. Liu will be the chairman of the board, while Wei will be CEO.

All present directors of the board have agreed to be nominated, and if elected, serve as directors of the board during the next term, said Chang, adding they have also agreed to support the dual leadership under Liu and Wei.

Chang added, "The past 30-odd years, during which I founded and devoted myself to TSMC, have been an extraordinarily exciting and happy phase of my life. Now, I want to reserve my remaining years for myself and my family. Mark and CC have been Co-CEO's of the company since 2013, and have performed outstandingly. After my retirement, with the continued supervision and support of an essentially unchanged board, and under the dual leadership of Mark and CC, I am confident that TSMC will continue to perform exceptionally."

