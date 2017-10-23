TSMC marks 30th anniversary

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 23 October 2017]

TSMC is holding its 30th Anniversary Celebration Forum and Concert in Taipei, Taiwan on October 23, inviting the many customers, colleagues, suppliers, investors, and partners from government and across society to mark the milestone together, according to the foundry house.

A panel discussion will be held in the afternoon about the topic "Semiconductors: the Next 10 Years." TSMC chairman Morris Chang will personally moderate a discussion between Jensen Huang, president and CEO, Nvidia; Steve Mollenkopf, CEO, Qualcomm; Vincent Roche, president and CEO, ADI; Simon Segars, CEO, ARM; Hock Tan, president and CEO, Broadcom; Peter Wennick, president and CEO, AMSL; and Jeff Williams, COO, Apple. TSMC is sharing this discussion with a live webcast on www.tsmc.com beginning at 1:30 pm (Taiwan time).

Following the forum, TSMC will hold its 30th Anniversary Celebration Concert at 7:30 pm at Taipei's National Concert Hall.

"In the last 30 years, we have joined hands with our partners to unleash numerous innovations in the semiconductor world whose products have been pervasively used in all parts of the world and have made many people's lives more secure, comfortable and convenient," said Chang, as cited in a company press release. "Through the process, we have also established long-term trusting relationship with not only our partners but also many of our major shareholders. At this 30th anniversary celebration for TSMC, we want to show our gratitude for all those who have been a part of our history.