Apple Watch helps smartwatch shipments rebound in 4Q 2016, says Strategy Analytics
Press release, February 2; Michael McManus, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 February 2017]

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, global smartwatch shipments grew 1% annually to hit a record 8.2 million units in the fourth quarter of 2016. Apple Watch drove growth and dominated with 63% global smartwatch marketshare, while Samsung maintained second position.

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, said, Global smartwatch shipments grew 1% annually from 8.1 million units in the fourth quarter 2015 to 8.2 million in the fourth quarter 2016. The fourth quarter marked a return to growth for the smartwatch industry after two consecutive quarters of declining volumes. Smartwatch growth is recovering slightly due to new product launches from giant Apple and stronger seasonal demand in major developed markets like the US and UK. Global smartwatch shipments grew 1% annually from 20.8 million in full-year 2015 to a record 21.1 million in 2016."

Cliff Raskind, Director at Strategy Analytics, added, "We estimate Apple shipped a record 5.2 million smartwatches worldwide and captured a dominant 63% marketshare in the fourth quarter of 2016, rising a steady 2% annually from 5.1 million units in fourth quarter 2015. Demand for Apple's new Watch Series 2 as a holiday-season gift in Western markets was surprisingly strong and it enabled Apple to clear a large backlog of smartwatch inventory during the quarter. "

Strategy Analytics estimates Samsung shipped 0.8 million smartwatches worldwide in fourth quarter 2016, dipping 38% annually from 1.3 million units in fourth quarter 2015. Samsung introduced its new flagship Gear S3 model relatively late in the quarter and this impacted negatively its overall smartwatch performance. Combined together, Apple and Samsung today account for 3 in 4 of all smartwatches shipped globally and they are a long way ahead of trailing rivals such as Garmin, Fitbit and Huawei.

Global smartwatch shipments by vendor

Vendor

4Q15

2015

4Q16

2016

Apple

5.1

13.6

5.2

11.6

Samsung

1.3

2.7

0.8

2.4

Others

1.7

4.5

2.2

7.1

Total

8.1

20.8

8.2

21.1

Total growth: Year-over-Year (%)

315.6%

352.2%

1.2%

1.4%

Source: Strategy Analytics

Global smartwatch shipment share by vendor

Vendor

4Q15

2015

4Q16

2016

Apple

63.0%

65.4%

63.4%

55.0%

Samsung

16.0%

13.0%

9.8%

11.4%

Others

21.0%

21.6%

26.8%

33.6%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Source: Strategy Analytics

