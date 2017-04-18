Compal becomes second OEM for Apple Watch, says paper

EDN, April 18; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 18 April 2017]

Compal Electronics has landed orders for Apple Watch, becoming a second OEM for the smart wearable device, according to Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Compal will produce Apple Watch and Apple Watch Series 2 to account for 20-30% of total shipments initially and is setting up assembly capacity at its factory in Kunshan, eastern China. Compal will begin shipments as early as the fourth quarter of 2017. Quanta Computer is currently the sole OEM for Apple Watch, and Apple's move to add of Compal is to decrease Quanta's price bargaining power as well as increase total assembly capacity due to an optimistic sales outlook for the device, EDN indicated.