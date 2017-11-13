Taipei, Tuesday, November 14, 2017 14:40 (GMT+8)
Foxconn revenues rise 2.87% on year in October
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 November 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$485.458 billion (US$16.09 billion) for October 2017, representing a 7.63% increase on month and 2.87% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$3462.724 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.05% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Foxconn totaled NT$4356.988 billion in consolidated revenues, down 2.81% sequentially on year.

Foxconn: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)

Foxconn: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Oct-17

485,458

7.6%

2.9%

3,462,724

1.1%

Sep-17

451,040

42.4%

(3.7%)

2,977,266

0.8%

Aug-17

316,793

0.6%

1.3%

2,526,226

1.6%

Jul-17

315,057

(0%)

7.5%

2,209,433

1.6%

Jun-17

315,140

12.6%

3.3%

1,894,375

0.7%

May-17

279,846

(13.3%)

(5.3%)

1,579,236

0.2%

Apr-17

322,788

(5.5%)

0.1%

1,299,390

1.5%

Mar-17

341,690

18%

0.6%

976,602

2%

Feb-17

289,580

(16.1%)

3.2%

634,912

2.7%

Jan-17

345,332

(23.2%)

2.3%

345,332

2.3%

Dec-16

449,639

(6.5%)

9.8%

4,356,988

(2.8%)

Nov-16

480,672

1.9%

(7.1%)

3,907,349

(4.1%)

Oct-16

471,933

0.8%

(6.2%)

3,426,678

(3.6%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

