Foxconn revenues rise 2.87% on year in October

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 November 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$485.458 billion (US$16.09 billion) for October 2017, representing a 7.63% increase on month and 2.87% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$3462.724 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.05% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Foxconn totaled NT$4356.988 billion in consolidated revenues, down 2.81% sequentially on year.

Foxconn: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Oct-17 485,458 7.6% 2.9% 3,462,724 1.1% Sep-17 451,040 42.4% (3.7%) 2,977,266 0.8% Aug-17 316,793 0.6% 1.3% 2,526,226 1.6% Jul-17 315,057 (0%) 7.5% 2,209,433 1.6% Jun-17 315,140 12.6% 3.3% 1,894,375 0.7% May-17 279,846 (13.3%) (5.3%) 1,579,236 0.2% Apr-17 322,788 (5.5%) 0.1% 1,299,390 1.5% Mar-17 341,690 18% 0.6% 976,602 2% Feb-17 289,580 (16.1%) 3.2% 634,912 2.7% Jan-17 345,332 (23.2%) 2.3% 345,332 2.3% Dec-16 449,639 (6.5%) 9.8% 4,356,988 (2.8%) Nov-16 480,672 1.9% (7.1%) 3,907,349 (4.1%) Oct-16 471,933 0.8% (6.2%) 3,426,678 (3.6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017