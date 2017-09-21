Toshiba agrees to sell memory-chip unit to Bain Capital-led consortium

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 21 September 2017]

Toshiba has agreed to sell its memory-chip business to KK Pangea, a special purpose acquisition company formed by a Bain Capital Private Equity-led consortium. The decision was made at Toshiba's board of meeting on September 20.

The total purchase price for the transfer is planned to be JPY2 trillion (US$17.8 billion).

Toshiba also disclosed plans to invest JPY350.5 billion in Pangea, and Toshiba will be entitled to related financial benefits such as dividends. Bain Capital and other members of the consortium will also make investments in Pangea by acquiring Pangea's shares. In addition, Pangea intends to secure loans from financial institutions and banks, Toshiba indicated.

Toshiba expects to close the deal by March 2018.

Regarding its partnership with SanDisk, which in 2016 was acquired by Western Digital, Toshiba said "any future collaboration between SanDisk and TMC will be discussed by the two parties."

On the heels of Toshiba's announcement, Western Digital announced that several of its SanDisk subsidiaries have filed an additional request for arbitration with the ICC International Court of Arbitration related to three NAND flash-memory joint ventures operated with Toshiba. The arbitration demand seeks a permanent injunction preventing Toshiba from making unilateral investments in manufacturing equipment for Fab 6 without first giving SanDisk the opportunity to make a comparable investment in expansions and conversions of JV capacity for BiCS 3D NAND flash memory.

"It is unfortunate that SanDisk is forced to initiate binding arbitration to remedy Toshiba's retaliatory breach of the JV agreement entered into by both SanDisk and Toshiba," said Western Digital. "The agreement gives SanDisk the right to participate in expansions and conversions of manufacturing capacity for BiCS 3D NAND flash memory products through joint investments in Fab 6 equipment. Toshiba has improperly denied SanDisk its rights to joint investment by unilaterally investing in manufacturing equipment at Fab 6."

"We believe that our NAND supply requirements through calendar 2018 are secure, with no meaningful supply from Fab 6 anticipated until calendar year 2019," Western Digital continued.

Western Digital also disclosed the arbitration requests filed by its SanDisk subsidiaries on May 14, 2017, and July 5, 2017, continue to move forward in the ICC International Court of Arbitration.