NAND flash to reach supply-demand balance in 2018, says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 28 September 2017]

The global NAND flash market will shift away from undersupply and reach a supply-demand balance in 2018, when supply bit growth is forecast to reach 42.9%, according to DRAMeXchange.

The global supply of NAND flash memory fell short of demand in the third quarter of 2016, and has remained tight since, said DRAMeXchange. Demand for NAND flash chips has been driven by an increase in the average memory content in smartphones and server market growth, while growth in the supply has been constrained by chipmakers' slower-than-expected transition to 3D technology.

Nevertheless, a supply-demand balance is expected to take place in 2018, when the global NAND flash supply and demand bit growths are forecast to reach 42.9% and 37.7%, respectively, DRAMeXchange indicated.

"The progress bottleneck in the transition from the 2D-NAND to the 3D-NAND manufacturing for non-Samsung suppliers has been the main reason why the NAND flash supply has been tight through 2017," said Alan Chen, senior research manager of DRAMeXchange. "Some losses of production capacity occurred as non-Samsung suppliers strive to improve their respective 3D-NAND production processes. At the same time, suppliers have been unable to effectively utilize the additional capacity that they have taken on."

Chen continued "the non-Samsung suppliers are expected to reach maturity in the development of their respective 64-and 72-layer stacking technologies in 2018."

In addition, DRAMeXchange estimated that 3D NAND products will account for around 50% of the total NAND flash bit output in 2017. The proportion is expected to top the 70% threshold in 2018, according to DRAMeXchange.

Samsung has begun mass producing 64-layer 3D NAND flash memory since the third quarter of 2017, and will see 3D NAND chips account for more than half of its total NAND flash production capacity by the fourth quarter, DRAMeXchange indicated. In 2018, 3D NAND products will account for as high as 60-70% of Samsung's overall NAND flash production capacity.

SK Hynix is expected to have around 20-30% of its total NAND flash production capacity built using 3D NAND process technology in the fourth quarter of 2017, DRAMeXchange said. The proportion is forecast to grow to 40-50% by the fourth quarter of 2018.

Toshiba and its partner Western Digital are expected to have about 30% of the pair's total NAND flash production capacity based on 3D NAND process in the fourth quarter of 2017, DRAMeXchange noted. The proportion target is to surpass 50% by the fourth quarter of 2018.

Toshiba's decision to sell its memory-chip business to a consortium led by Bain Capital has created a major rift in its relationship with Western Digital. Therefore, when Fab 6 will be in operation is still uncertain, DRAMeXchange said. Located in Yokkaichi, central Japan, Fab 6 will be dedicated to the production of 3D NAND flash memory.

Micron and Intel will have 40-50% of their combined NAND flash production capacity manufactured using 3D NAND process in the fourth quarter of 2017, DRAMeXchange said. 3D NAND as a proportion of the pair's combined NAND flash production capacity will reach 60-70% in the fourth quarter of 2018.