Global 3Q17 NAND flash market posts 14% increase, says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 November 2017]

Revenues of the global NAND flash industry surged 14.3% sequentially to US$15.12 billion in the third quarter of 2017, according to DRAMeXchange. The price tracker credited the growth to increasing demand for NAND flash under the influence of traditional peak season and increasing demand for smartphones and SSD from servers and data centers.

NAND flash contract prices for the third quarter rose by up to 6% sequentially, said DRAMeXchange, adding that the prices are approaching the highest levels that OEM factories can afford. Prices for the fourth quarter are expected to remain flat or rise only slightly on quarter, as chipmakers are capable of mass producing 64- and 72-layer 3D NAND devices, DRAMeXchange continued.

With end-market demand growth decelerating coupled with chipmakers' growing output, the NAND flash market is heading towards demand-supply balance in the fourth quarter of 2017, DRAMeXchange noted. However, an oversupply is likely to take place in the first half of 2018, due to chipmakers' mature yield rates of 3D NAND technology and a seasonal slowdown in demand, DRAMeXchange warned.

Samsung Electronics remained the leading NAND flash vendor with a 37.2% market share in the third quarter of 2017, followed by Toshiba with a 18.1% share and Western Digital (formerly SanDisk) with a 16.7% share, according to DRAMeXchange. Micron Technology, SK Hynix and Intel rounded out the global top-6 NAND flash suppliers during the quarter, according to DRAMeXchange.

Samsung has started mass production of its 64-layer NAND flash chips for mobile devices and SSDs since the third quarter, DRAMeXchange indicated. 3D NAND are expected to account for more than 50% of the vendor's overall NAND flash output by the end of 2017.

Samsung is also evaluating allocating more of the available capacity at its new fabrication line in Pyeongtae for the production of DRAM memory. The relocation will likely result in undersupply in NAND flash market, DRAMeXchange said.