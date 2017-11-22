Taipei, Wednesday, November 22, 2017 17:21 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
19°C
Global 3Q17 NAND flash market posts 14% increase, says DRAMeXchange
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 November 2017]

Revenues of the global NAND flash industry surged 14.3% sequentially to US$15.12 billion in the third quarter of 2017, according to DRAMeXchange. The price tracker credited the growth to increasing demand for NAND flash under the influence of traditional peak season and increasing demand for smartphones and SSD from servers and data centers.

NAND flash contract prices for the third quarter rose by up to 6% sequentially, said DRAMeXchange, adding that the prices are approaching the highest levels that OEM factories can afford. Prices for the fourth quarter are expected to remain flat or rise only slightly on quarter, as chipmakers are capable of mass producing 64- and 72-layer 3D NAND devices, DRAMeXchange continued.

With end-market demand growth decelerating coupled with chipmakers' growing output, the NAND flash market is heading towards demand-supply balance in the fourth quarter of 2017, DRAMeXchange noted. However, an oversupply is likely to take place in the first half of 2018, due to chipmakers' mature yield rates of 3D NAND technology and a seasonal slowdown in demand, DRAMeXchange warned.

Samsung Electronics remained the leading NAND flash vendor with a 37.2% market share in the third quarter of 2017, followed by Toshiba with a 18.1% share and Western Digital (formerly SanDisk) with a 16.7% share, according to DRAMeXchange. Micron Technology, SK Hynix and Intel rounded out the global top-6 NAND flash suppliers during the quarter, according to DRAMeXchange.

Samsung has started mass production of its 64-layer NAND flash chips for mobile devices and SSDs since the third quarter, DRAMeXchange indicated. 3D NAND are expected to account for more than 50% of the vendor's overall NAND flash output by the end of 2017.

Samsung is also evaluating allocating more of the available capacity at its new fabrication line in Pyeongtae for the production of DRAM memory. The relocation will likely result in undersupply in NAND flash market, DRAMeXchange said.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link