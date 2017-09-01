Toshiba says talks to sell Toshiba Memory continue

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 1 September 2017]

Toshiba has disclosed negotiations with three potential buyers for its memory chip business, Toshiba Memory, continue.

In a statement on August 31, Toshiba said it is still in talks with three groups of bidders for Toshiba Memory as negotiations have not reached a point where the board could make a decision regarding the sale of its chip unit.

In addition to a consortium consisting of the Innovation Network of Japan, Bain Capital Private Equity and Development Bank of Japan, a consortium that includes Western Digital and a consortium including Hon Hai Precision Industry (known as Foxconn) are the other consortia of potential buyers, Toshiba noted.

Toshiba has not set a deadline for finalizing its talks with the potential buyers for Toshiba Memory.