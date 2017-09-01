Taipei, Saturday, September 2, 2017 15:18 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
33°C
Toshiba says talks to sell Toshiba Memory continue
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 1 September 2017]

Toshiba has disclosed negotiations with three potential buyers for its memory chip business, Toshiba Memory, continue.

In a statement on August 31, Toshiba said it is still in talks with three groups of bidders for Toshiba Memory as negotiations have not reached a point where the board could make a decision regarding the sale of its chip unit.

In addition to a consortium consisting of the Innovation Network of Japan, Bain Capital Private Equity and Development Bank of Japan, a consortium that includes Western Digital and a consortium including Hon Hai Precision Industry (known as Foxconn) are the other consortia of potential buyers, Toshiba noted.

Toshiba has not set a deadline for finalizing its talks with the potential buyers for Toshiba Memory.

Yilan Science Park
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link