Talks to sell Toshiba Memory continue; announces new products

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 30 June 2017]

Toshiba has disclosed the company continues to negotiate the sale of its memory chip business, Toshiba Memory, with Innovation Network of Japan, Bain Capital Private Equity and Development Bank of Japan, as the parties aim to reach a mutually satisfactory definitive agreement.

As the consortium comprises multiple parties, it will take time to reach a consensus among all, Toshiba indicated. The company added it "intends to continue negotiations toward reaching a definitive agreement at the earliest possible date, and will announce this in a timely manner once the agreement is closed."

In separate statements, Toshiba announced the development of its 96-layer triple-level cell (TLC) 3D flash memory and quadruple-level cell (QLC) 3D flash memory, and plans to expand production capacity in Fab 6 at its Yokkaichi operations in Mie (Japan).

Toshiba has developed a prototype sample of 96-layer BiCS flash 3D flash memory with a stacked structure and 3-bit-per-cell technology. Samples of the new 96-layer product, which is a 256Gb (32GB) device, are scheduled for release in the second half of 2017 with mass production targeted for 2018, the company said. The new device meets market demands and performance specifications for applications that include enterprise and consumer SSD, smartphones, tablets and memory cards.

Toshiba will apply its new 96-layer process technology to larger capacity products, such as 512Gb (64GB) and QLC technology, in the near future, the company said. The 96-layer BiCS flash will be manufactured at Toshiba's Yokkaichi operations in Fab 5, as well as the new Fab 2 and Fab 6 which will open in summer 2018.

Toshiba also developed a prototype of QLC 3D flash memory. The prototype features the world’s largest die capacity (768Gb/96GB) with 64-layer 3D flash memory process. Shipment of prototypes to SSD and SSD controller vendors for evaluation and development purposes started in early June, the company said.

The QLC 3D flash memory also enables a 1.5TB device with a 16-die stacked architecture in a single package, Toshiba said.

In addition, Toshiba announced its board of directors had agreed plans to invest a total of about JPY180 billion (US$1.6 billion) to expand production capacity in Fab 6 at its Yokkaichi operations. The investment will cover installation of manufacturing facilities in phase one of the fab, and the construction of phase two.

Production at Fab 6 will be entirely devoted to Toshiba's BiCS flash 3D flash memory chips, the company said. Toshiba expects to complete phase one of the fab in summer 2018. The investment will be used to install deposition and etching equipment for the company's 96-layer 3D flash memories. Construction of the phase two is scheduled to start in September 2017 with completion scheduled for end-2018.

Toshiba also noted that SanDisk will probably not be involved in the planned investment. "If SanDisk does not agree to such joint investment, Toshiba Memory will invest alone in manufacturing equipment for separate TMC capacity," Toshiba said.