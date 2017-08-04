Toshiba to invest in new fab without SanDisk

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 4 August 2017]

Toshiba will invest in Fab 6 of its Yokkaichi operations in Mie (Japan) alone, after failing to reach an agreement with manufacturing partner Western Digital (formerly SanDisk) on the joint investment, according to the Japan-based vendor.

"This decision to move forward with a unilateral investment in Fab 6 does not impact production for the memory business, as Toshiba Memory produces the memory," Toshiba said in a statement.

Toshiba said it will spend approximately JPY195 billion (US$1.8 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 2018 on equipment and cleanroom facilities installed at Phase 1 of Fab 6, which will be dedicated to the production of 96-layer 3D flash memory, and construction on Phase 2. The planned investment was originally set at JPY180 billion.

The additional JPY15 billion will be spent to install manufacturing equipment at Fab 6, with the installation expected to begin as early as December 2017, Toshiba said.

In response, Western Digital said in a statement that "we have been in constructive dialogue with Toshiba over several weeks to come to mutually acceptable terms around our planned investment in the JVs, specifically in production equipment to be used at the new fab currently under construction in Yokkaichi, Fab 6. Those discussions are ongoing."

Western Digital in May 2016 completed its acquisition of SanDisk. The flash manufacturing joint venture between Toshiba and SanDisk began in 2004.

The JV operations between Toshiba and SanDisk are governed by agreements that "set out a framework for any investment by the partners in NAND manufacturing capacity, such as the investment in equipment for Fab 6," Western Digital continued. "The agreements give us priority to participate in joint investments in Fab 6 equipment through the JVs, and that is exactly what we intend to do."

Western Digital has taken legal action to block the sale of Toshiba's memory-chip unit to other parties. Toshiba in June named a consortium led by a Japan government-backed fund as its preferred bidder for the memory chip business, while Western Digital is also among the bidders.