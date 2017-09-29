Toshiba seals JPY2 trillion deal with Bain group

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 29 September 2017]

Toshiba announced on September 28 the company had signed a deal to sell its memory-chip business - Toshiba Memory - to a group led by Bain Capital for about JPY2 trillion (US$18 billion).

The Bain Capital-led consortium includes Bain, Hoya, SK Hynix and US investors comprising of Apple, Kingston Technology, Seagate Technology and Dell Technologies Capital, according to a statement issued by Toshiba. Toshiba will also fund the acquisition by Pangea - a special purpose acquisition vehicle created by Bain to acquire Toshiba Memory - to maintain a stake.

The acquisition will be funded by JPY350.5 billion from Toshiba, JPY212 billion from Bain, JPY27 billion from Hoya, JPY395 billion from SK Hynix, and a total of JPY 415.5 billion from US investors, Toshiba disclosed. Pangea also intends to secure loans of about JPY600 billion from financial institutions and banks.

Toshiba and Hoya's planned investments will enable Japan-based companies to hold a majority of Pangea's stock, Toshiba indicated. The US investors will not acquire any common stock or voting rights over Toshiba Memory according to the agreement. In addition, SK Hynix will be "firewalled" from accessing Toshiba Memory's proprietary information, and will not be allowed to increase its stake beyond 15% for 10 years, Toshiba said.

With Western Digital seeking to ban Toshiba's transfer of its shares in their manufacturing joint ventures to any third party, Toshiba and SanDisk are engaged in litigation and arbitration, Toshiba indicated. The sale of Toshiba Memory will still be consummated even if Toshiba is not allowed to transfer its JV interests to the acquirers unless the transfer of Toshiba Memory's stock itself is blocked by an injunctive order, Toshiba said.

Toshiba continued that if the shares held by it in the JVs are not transferred to Toshiba Memory, the Bain Capital-led group's purchase price for its memory-chip business will be adjusted.

Toshiba expects to complete its sale of Toshiba Memory by March 2018.